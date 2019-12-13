State troopers handed out teddy bears to Children's Hospital patients

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers put smiles on the faces of patients at Children's Hospital and Medical Center Friday. The troopers took wagons filled with state patrol teddy bears to hospital rooms, greeting children and presenting them with a cuddly gift.

"We deal with so much bad stuff every day, to be able to put a smile on the children's faces with something as simple as a teddy bear, it's a really big deal. And we get as much joy out of this and satisfaction as they do,” said James Estwick, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator.

NSP says the State Troopers Association of Nebraska has raised money for 30 years to buy teddy bear gifts for hospitalized children throughout the state.

