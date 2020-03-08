State to stock Nebraska ponds, lakes with rainbow trout

Rainbow trout will be stocked later this month and in April at lakes and city ponds across the state.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the trout are about 10 inches in length.

The rainbow stockings begin Monday at the Bridgeport State Recreation Area, at Terry's Pit in Terrytown and the Scottsbluff zoo pond. Other stocking points include Auble Pound in Ord, Steinhart Park East Pond in Nebraska City and Such's Lake in Grand Island.

For more fishing and stocking information or to purchase a fishing permit, go online at the commission website.