State of Alabama carries out execution of Nathaniel Woods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - The state of Alabama has carried out the execution of Nathaniel Woods for his role in the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers: Harley A. Chisholm III, Carlos Owens, and Charles Bennett.

The stay of execution in Nathaniel Woods' case was lifted Thursday night and the state of Alabama proceeded with his execution. (Source: WBRC)

“This is not a decision that I take lightly, but I firmly believe in the rule of law and that justice must be served. My thoughts and most sincere prayers are for the families of Officers Chisholm, Owen and Bennett. May the God of all comfort be with these families as they continue to find peace and heal from this terrible crime,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.

Woods was executed at 8:38 p.m. on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. Woods' death comes after an outcry from family, community leaders and celebrities for a stay of execution.

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a temporary stay around 5:30 p.m. But the stay was lifted at about 8 p.m., meaning Alabama Department of Corrections officials were clear to carry out Woods’ execution.

Woods was convicted for the June 2004 murders of three Birmingham police officers. But a co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, says he is the one who fired the gun that claimed the officers' lives.

Both men were ultimately sentenced to death, but Spencer, the sole gunman, does not have an execution date set.

Woods was initially set to die by lethal injection Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBRC via Gray Media, Inc. All rights reserved.