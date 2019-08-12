State forms battle plan in fight against opioid addiction

It takes teamwork to fashion a big win and Nebraska has a team on the field in the battle against the formidable foe of addiction.

The Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Governor Pete Ricketts and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in a critical step forward.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said, “This is not a crisis you can arrest your way out of."

The opioid crisis is hitting the heartland hard. According to DHHS, substance abuse disorder has tangled the lives of one in five Nebraskans.

DHHS Divisional Director Sheri Dawson said this affects, “Individuals that we love, that we go to church with, that we are in communities with. And by statistics - people in this room. We have an opportunity to have professionals that can make a difference in the lives of people in Nebraska."

That opportunity is the new Addiction Medicine Fellowship Program.

Gov. Ricketts said, “It'll be a way that we can help educate those physicians and other health care professionals about addiction medicine, help get them the training so they can be the frontline in continuing to prevent, evaluate and treat addiction in Nebraska."

It’s a two-part program: a month-long exposure of addiction medicine for those in the medical field and an in-depth, yearlong program.

UNMC Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Addiction Division Director Dr. Kenneth A. Zoucha said it’s, “for physicians who want to gain high level expertise in the management of complex substance abuse disorders."

The announcement comes just three weeks before the start of Dr. Andrea Parde, the first fellow of the program.

Funding for this campaign comes through a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that gives every state $2 million a year for two years to fight the opioid crisis.

Nebraska is the first in the nation to use a portion of the money for an addiction medicine fellowship.