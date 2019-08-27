State fair continues despite rainy start

On Monday night, the Nebraska state fair celebrated with a concert.

This is a very big change from earlier in the morning.

(Source: KOLN).

When there were feet of water, and a vendor had to actually kayak to get to his stand.

Ol' Country Kettle Corn has been coming to the fair for years.

They actually have four different booths throughout the grounds.

But this year, they're seeing a huge impact.

"The flooding has been horrible this year, I have never seen it like this before,” said Justin Anderson.

On top of that, he says they're also seeing a lot of slips and falls.

And they're hoping the muddy mess can start to dry up.

"We've had a lot of people slip and fall around here, and one person, she got hurt pretty bad,” said Anderson.

You can't even park at the fair grounds, you have to take a shuttle to get here.

One of the fair-goers says the water is actually something that brought him here.

"To see what it was like now... Now it's all dry,” said Chris Hart.

And another says this is his 50th year at the fair and a little water wouldn't change his plans.

"I love the state fair, I think it brings people together and what is better than to bring people together,” said Jim Cudapack.

The Executive Director of the Nebraska State Fair says when it comes to the water, there is not a whole lot they can do.

She says when September 2nd hits, vendors pack up and go home.

But hopefully they'll see sunshine from here on out.

"We're here to serve the people of Nebraska and make sure that they have the very best time,” Lori Cox.