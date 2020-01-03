State, county authorities search for vehicle theft suspect near Fremont

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol had a visible presence at the Douglas/Dodge county line for a couple hours Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020, as they searched for a suspect. The scene was cleared shortly after 9:30 a.m. (John Gutowski / WOWT)
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol had a visible presence as they searched for a suspect at the Douglas/Dodge county line Friday morning.

The search for a man suspected in a vehicle theft began around 7:30 a.m. The Sheriff's Office tweeted about 30 minutes into the search that the suspect they were looking for was possibly armed.

The scene was declared "secure" shortly after 9:30 a.m.


