State and local officials lead by doing

Martin LutherKing Jr. made a name for himself helping the disenfranchised. Siena Frances House wants to further that mission.

"It's the celebration and honoring of the holiday but it's also the extended outreach so we can certainly keep the dream alive. These things were very important to Doctor King," Pastor Sanders said.

Pastor Sanders feels connected to MLK as a baptist preacher himself and tries to continue his legacy. He did that Monday by helping feed people who came through the shelter.

"We're here to show we care, we support, and we do everything we can to address the issues that have to lead to their homelessness," Sanders said.

Also showing leadership through service was Senator Don Bacon.

"Today is about courage and doing the right thing," Bacon said.

Mayor Jean Stothert also stopped in.

"We should be doing this every day," Stothert said.

Both were there to show their support for the people Dr. King gave up his life to protect.

"I think it's about courage. If you feel strongly about something that's not right in our society...it's having the courage to move forward and fill in the gap and make a difference," Bacon said.

A difference Stothert has been working on in past years in her mission to end homelessness. She said by getting out and interacting with volunteers and people who need help, it continues to reinvigorate her desire to make a difference.

"If we can give back to them and make that transition from homelessness to joining our workforce again and having permanent housing then this is what his day is all about and what it represents," Stothert said.