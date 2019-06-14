State Supreme Court orders new sentence in Omaha homicide case

The Nebraska Supreme Court has ordered a new sentencing for Reginald Briggs, currently serving time for the 2015 death of Teresa Longo in Omaha.

The court upheld his manslaughter, pandering and weapons convictions but has ordered that he be resentenced.

The high court on Friday said a Douglas County district judge erred when he sentenced Briggs to 20 years for manslaughter and 10 years for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. The high court says state law requires a sentence that encompasses a minimum and maximum range for those counts.

The high court also ruled that Briggs was not entitled to more than two years credit for time served on a separate pandering conviction, because he was already serving prison time for the manslaughter case while awaiting trial on the pandering charge.

Police say Briggs shot 31-year-old Teresa Longo to death in September 2015. Investigators say Longo was homeless when Briggs offered her a place to stay in exchange for working for him as a prostitute. Longo's body was found weeks after she was killed inside a north Omaha house.