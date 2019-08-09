State Penitentiary employee arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner

An employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was arrested Friday for suspected unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Audra Jensen, 36, was an administrative assistant at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

According to a release from the Department of Correctional Services, Jensen, has been employed by NDCS since June 2012 where she started as a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York. Jensen began her current role at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in August 2016.

“Maintaining appropriate interpersonal boundaries is a key component to the safety and security of our facilities,” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “Violation of those standards is taken very seriously and is not tolerated on any level.”

