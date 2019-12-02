State Patrol says 'just trying to get home' is no excuse for 102 mph

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A metro motorist discovered who let the dogs out during a recent trip home. It was the Nebraska State Patrol.
NSP's Troop-A Dog Division, out of Omaha, handled the traffic stop. As noted in an NSP tweet, the driver, clocked at 102 miles-per-hour, told the trooper "they were just trying to get home."
That must be some house. But that kind of homecoming can put a serious dent in your holiday budget.
NSP did the math in the tweet in an effort to get the word out that 102 miles-per-hour is a bad idea. Even if the posted speed limit already spots you 65.
Here's a look at the traffic stop by the numbers:
- Speed: 102 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Speeding Fine: $300
- Following Too Close: $50
- Failure to Use Turn Signal: $25
- Careless Driving: $100
- Costs: $49
- Total: $524
NSP noted in the tweet they, "hope that this encounter will encourage safer driving behaviors in the future."
So drive carefully. Those NSP K-9s are fast.