State Patrol offers a wildlife alert for motorists

The State Patrol happened across an oddity in western Nebraska: "A car vs moose," according to a Patrol tweet that was posted early Sunday morning.

That's Conservation Officer McKeehan, antlers in hand, after the classic Man vs. Nature conflict on Hwy. 71 south of Gering.

And while eastern Nebraska is generally regarded as a Moose Free Zone, the metal-and-moose-meet-up out west serves as a timely reminder for traveling the autumnal roads of the Great Plains. We have plenty of deer posing obstacles in our mooseless environs.

According to NSP Trooper Horak's tweet on the disposition of the Car v. Moose case, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission took custody.

"Roadkill permits aren't granted for moose," Trooper Horak noted, "because there is no hunting season for moose in NE."

Tell that to the moose.