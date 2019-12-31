State Patrol in Omaha to resume fingerprinting services Thursday

The Nebraska State Patrol's Omaha office is in the stretch run of repairing a staffing issue that put a dent in their fingerprinting operations.

A Patrol spokesman said an unforeseen staffing situation forced them to shut down Troop A fingerprinting services between December 26th and December 31st.

Two new fingerprint technicians have been hired and the services are expected to resume on January 2nd.

In the interim, the State Patrol has been referring customers to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Omaha Police Department.

The service interruption came at a time when fingerprinting needs were on the upswing as the result of a new federal mandate that took effect in September. That mandate requires fingerprint background checks for all adults applying to work in a child care institution.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has stepped in to help work through the Omaha NSP staffing matter and issued a statement noting that, "Information on the DHHS website includes a public LiveScan listing of locations where individuals can go to complete the required fingerprinting process.

The department adds that visitors should contact the location of their choice to confirm hours of operation and to make an appointment if necessary.