State Patrol: North Platte man arrested after car chase through cornfields

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a North Platte man for charges including fleeing arrest, willful reckless driving and possession of meth on Thursday following a pursuit through cornfields, authorities said.

Rickey Russell, 53, is also charged with obstructing a peace officer, fictitious license plates, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an active Lincoln County warrant.

According to the state patrol, at 1:50 p.m. Thursday a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with fictitious plates near 14th and Buffalo Streets in North Platte.

The driver, later identified as Russell, fled at high speeds as the trooper initiated a pursuit, they said.

Russell drove through two cornfields before coming to a stop near the Buffalo Bill Campground. He fled on foot but was apprehended by troopers, investigators said.

According to Nebraska Court records, several search warrants were recently served on Russell’s property following encounters with law enforcement earlier in February.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office suspected Russell of being the suspect of burglary and theft incidents in excess of $5,000. Their report stated the following:

On Feb. 2, the North Platte Police Department engaged in a pursuit with a white minivan with Russell as the suspected driver. The pursuit was terminated when Russell drove past city limits.

Investigators learned on Feb. 3 of a stolen pickup, a 4-wheeler and trailer and were able to locate the pickup through its GPS device.

The truck was found in the middle of a hayfield partially hidden by some trees, apparently stuck in deep snow. The 4-wheeler was found nearby, but the trailer was not found.

Russell’s van was spotted with a new coat of spray paint at a nearby gas station. Authorities impounded the van but Russell was not there.

A search warrant turned up a bag of keys, a BB gun, several bolt cutters, pry bars, flashlights and binoculars.

A search of storage units Russell rented came up with muck boots, boxes of ammunition, a compound bow, one arrow, a car battery, lawn mower battery, more bolt cutters, copper jumper cables, burnt copper wires, a bag with receipts from a local metal recycling-for-money business and a meth pipe.

Russell is currently being held at the Lincoln County Jail without bond. His next court appearance has not been set as of Friday.