State Patrol: Norfolk man arrested for sexual assault, child porn

NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) -- A man was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography, according to authorities.
Robert Brown, 59, was arrested following an investigation that began in January with a report of a sexual assault against a minor.
He is currently being held at Madison County Corrections.
Brown is awaiting sentencing set for April 16 after he pleaded guilty to criminal attempt possession of a firearm by a prohibited person Feb. 13.
His next court date for the sexual assault case is Tuesday.