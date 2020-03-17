State DMV office in Millard closed to walk-in traffic

The State DMV office located at the County Treasurer's office at 5730 S 144th St. in Omaha will no longer accept walk-in traffic beginning March 18, officials said Tuesday.

All drive test appointments for that location have been canceled. Impacted customers are asked to reschedule their test at another location in Omaha or Bellevue.

Customers can still update their address, renew or replace licenses or ID cards online along with other services.

