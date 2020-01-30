Starkweather associate files for full pardon for role in 1950s killing spree

Caril Ann Clair has been trying to clear her name for more than 60 years.

Next month, her notorious murder case will be heard by the Nebraska Board of Pardons.

Clair, also known as Caril Ann Fugate, is familiar because of her connection to notorious killer Charles Starkweather. Her application for a full pardon was filed in 2017.

In February, Gov. Pete Ricketts and the attorney general and secretary of state will decide whether to clear her name.

Starkweather of Lincoln put the entire state of Nebraska on edge in 1958 after killing 10 people in eight days. For that, he got the electric chair.

Fourteen-year-old Carol Ann Fugate was by his side.

"I told him I didn't want to see him again, but he came back," she said.

A jury convicted her of murder and sentenced her to life. She spent 18-years in prison before being paroled in 1976.

In the early '90s, she gathered reporters in Michigan to try to clear her name.

"I think it's time to let Starkweather die and bury him — and let me get on with my life," she said at the time.

What she said then is what she's now arguing in her request before the state board, calling herself an unwilling participant who deserves to have her record cleared from this "terrible burden."

"What I didn't do was allow him to murder me as he had everyone else," she said. "My crime was allowing him to take me with him without fighting him."

Fugate worries that without a pardon, history will judge her nearly the same as spree killer Starkweather.

Seven people — including the granddaughter of two of the victims — wrote letters to the board supporting the 76-year-old's pardon.

One reverend from Connecticut wrote a letter urging the board to deny the pardon, writing: "Ms. Fugate was fortunate to serve the relatively short sentence she did."

The Board of Pardons is scheduled to meet in the governor's hearing room at 2 p.m. Feb. 18. Testimony from the applicants won't be allowed.