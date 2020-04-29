Starbucks plans to reopen 90% of US stores by early June

(AP) - Starbucks says its global sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns gripped its operations.
The Seattle-based coffee giant said conditions will likely worsen in the current quarter before moderating later this summer. (Source: CNN)
The news comes as the Seattle-based coffee giant said it plans to reopen 90% of its company-owned U.S. stores by early June.
Starbucks said conditions will likely worsen in the current quarter before moderating later this summer, and its recovery will extend into 2021. But executives also said they are seeing encouraging signs.
“I think we emerge from this strengthening the brand and strengthening the connection we have with customers," President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a conference call with investors.
Starbucks said its same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — fell 10% globally in the January-March period. More than 75% of its stores in Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada are closed.
Starbucks said 98% of its stores in China have reopened, but many are operating with reduced hours and seating. In April, same-store sales were down 35% in China. But that was a big improvement from the 90% declines the company was seeing in February.
Johnson said Starbucks is predicting a “substantial recovery” in China by Sept. 30, when its fiscal year ends. China is Starbucks' second-largest market, with around 4,100 stores.