Standoff ends with 1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Arnold

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers were called to assist the Custer County Sheriff's Office with a standoff early Monday morning at a residence north of Arnold, that later resulted in a death.

According to the release the situation began with a report of a suicidal party.

When the NSP negotiators arrived, they reported communicating with a subject identified as 28-year-old Print Zutavern.

According to the release, Zutavern had threatened his father with a firearm, shot and killed multiple animals, and threatened officers earlier in the day.

After a warrant was issued on charges for a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a weapon to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats, and two counts of intentional animal cruelty, Zutavern attempted to leave his property in a UTV.

According to the release, Zutavern was blocked by troopers who gave loud commands for Zutavern to put his hands up. Zutavern reportedly moved aggressively towards the troopers instead of following commands. A trooper then discharged his weapon, striking Zutavern.

Zutavern was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. No law enforcement members were injured during the incident, according to the release.