Standing water threatens another round of flooding in 2020

According to Emergency Management Officials, another disastrous flood may be on its way in 2020.

A view of the West Center Road bridge over the Elkhorn River during the March flooding. (Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Transportation)

The concern surrounds the standing water that has yet to be dried up by the summer sun. If the water freezes over the winter, Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius warns, the thawing next spring will bring heavy water.

“The river has to drop down to being close to 16 feet so we evacuate the water that we have standing in the fields and all around us. If that doesn’t happen it’s going to be just like last fall was,” said Crecelius.

As it looks right now, there’s not much of a chance of the river dropping before the winter freeze sets in.

"The rivers coming into the Missouri above Gavins Point and the dams with other rivers coming in, it concerns me what we're going to be facing come next spring,” said Crecelius.

According to Crecelius, a wet winter is also predicted and only adds to the threat of another flood.

“There are a lot of prognosticators out there saying we're going to have a wetter winter than normal.

If we have something like that here and north of us, we could very well be playing this whole thing over again next spring,” said Crecelius.

All residents can do, like Debbie Vanderbeek of Percival, Iowa is hope and wait.

"We're not getting any younger. We don't want to have to go through this again,” said Vanderbeek.