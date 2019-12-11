Stand-up comedian Tig Notaro is coming to Omaha

Omaha Performing Arts and Tobin Entertainment announce Tig Notaro is coming to the Holland Performing Arts Center.

Her performance will take place on Friday, Feb. 28th at 8 p.m. and tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13th.

Tig Notaro is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. Rolling Stone recently named her as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are available in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office inside the Holland Center or online on the Ticket Omaha website.