Stage is set for two nights of debate among the Democratic candidates for president

NBC has announced how it will divvy up the 20 Democratic candidates for the first debate of the 2020 election campaign, which will be held over two nights in Miami later this month.

The lineup for the first two-hour session on June 26 features Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan and Jay Inslee.

The lineup for the next night features Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang and John Hickenlooper.

The Democratic National Committee says it divided the candidates at random but ensured that contenders considered front-runners would not be stacked on one night to avoid the impression that one night was more important than the other.

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Díaz-Balart will moderate the two-hour, back-to-back prime time live events from the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida.

The debate will be broadcast live across all three networks with real-time Spanish-language translations on Telemundo. In addition, the two-night special event will also be streamed for free on NBC News’ digital properties, including NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News Mobile App, and OTT apps in addition to Telemundo’s digital platforms.