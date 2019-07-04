Staffer sent to hospital after inmate assault in Lincoln

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) assaulted a staff member on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, resulting in a serious* injury.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. The inmate had already pushed several inmates from the back when he ran up to the staff member and pushed her, causing the front of her head to strike a window. The staff member went to a local hospital with a broken tooth.

Another staff member deployed oleoresin capsicum (pepper spray), while additional staff members worked to restrain the inmate, who continued to fight back. Eventually, they were able to bring him under control. The inmate admitted to staff members to using K2 (often referred to as synthetic marijuana).

In addition to the female staff member who was injured, two other staff members experienced the effects of being exposed to the pepper spray. Their injuries were not serious.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.