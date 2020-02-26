Staff member remains hospitalized following inmate attack at Nebraska State Pen.

More information is available regarding the inmate accused of assaulting two case-workers at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln over the weekend.

Sources tell 6 News the inmate is Joshua Collins. He's 25-years-old and serving a 5 to 10-year sentence for an armed robbery of a convenience store in North Platte.

He's up for parole in October.

While the assault took place at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln he's already been shipped to a different facility, Tecumseh State Corrections, which has higher security.

Some corrections officers have questioned why he was in minimum custody after being caught with a homemade weapon last summer.

On Saturday night, corrections officials say Collins punched caseworker Santino Akot in the head and knocked him unconscious, and that the strikes to the head continued while he was on the ground.

Akot remains in intensive care. His friend says he hasn't opened his eyes. Akot came to the U.S. in 2001 as one of The Lost Boys of Sudan.

The money he makes here goes to his wife and children living in Uganda. It's why friends set up a go-fund-me account.

The prison director called the attack "brutal and unprovoked. The assault also came upon the floor of the Nebraska Unicameral today.

State Senator Kate Bolz of Lincoln SAID, "We, as a body, continue to look for solutions to staffing and overcrowding issues, and we keep Mr. Akot in our thoughts and prayers."

The other caseworker who came to the aid of Santino Akot was also assaulted by Collins, according to authorities, and received staples to his head.

The State Patrol is investigating and the Lancaster County Attorney will decide what charges to file.