St. Peter's vandalism suspect arrested

Council Bluffs Police have arrested an 18-year-old they suspect of vandalizing St. Peter's Catholic Church last weekend.

Acting on a citizen's tip, Council Bluffs Police said they identified Tate Pilger of Council Bluffs, and arrested him Friday morning.

Pilger was booked into Pottawattamie County Jail on one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony after police said that in Pilger's home they had recovered masks, bat, and clothing visible in recordings of the incident.

Early Sunday morning, someone started smashing the stained glass windows at the church with a pipe wearing a Jason mask from the movie "Friday the 13th." Later that morning, investigators believe the same person returned in a Frankenstein mask, smashing even more windows.

The historic church’s security cameras captured the incidents, and police released images of the suspect earlier this week.