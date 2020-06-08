St. Margaret Mary Masses canceled for 2-weeks due to COVID-19 case

The St. Margaret Mary Parish has reported that their Fr. Toby Letak has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, anyone who was within 6 feet from Fr. Toby for 10 minutes or more should self-isolate for 14 days, even if they were wearing a mask.

If you think you have been exposed, the Douglas County Health Department asks that you wait a couple of days before seeking a test.

The parish reports that the Father is not symptomatic and is in quarantine.

As a result, public Masses and Mass recordings at St. Margaret Mary will be canceled for the next 2 weeks. The parish office will also be closed. The church will remain open to the public daily from noon- 3 p.m.