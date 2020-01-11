Spring flood outlook meetings planned by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has scheduled meetings to discuss the flood threat outlook for the coming spring.

Attendees will learn more about the spring flood threat across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa at the following meetings:



FREMONT: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St.

7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St. COLUMBUS: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at 2610 14th St.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at 2610 14th St. NORFOLK: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Northeast Community College, 801 E Benjamin Ave.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Northeast Community College, 801 E Benjamin Ave. SIDNEY, Iowa: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 1975 U.S. Highway 275

Additional locations and dates may be added.

Anyone with questions is asked to email David Pearson, service hydrologist.