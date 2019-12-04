Spotify releases most-streamed artists of the decade

Spotify has revealed the most-streamed artists of the decade.

Drake claimed the top spot, topping off an impressive year after winning best rap song at the Grammy Awards in February for “God’s Plan.”

Ed Sheeran was No. 2 on Spotify’s list, followed by Post Malone, who gathered more than 6.5 billion streams globally this year alone.

Post Malone’s “Hollywood Bleeding” album was the second-most streamed album globally this year, earning him a spot in each of the three major music categories (top artists, top songs, and top albums).

Ariana Grande came in fourth for the decade, beating out the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Rihanna.

Eminem rounded out the top-five decade list.

The most popular track of the decade was Sheeran's ubiquitous song "Shape of You," followed by Drake's "One Dance" featuring Kyla and WizKid.

Other popular tracks this decade were Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage, followed by “Closer” by The Chainsmokers, featuring Halsey, and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Post Malone was 2019′s most-streamed artist.

Billie Eilish came in second, followed by Grande, Sheeran and Bad Bunny.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' duet "Señorita," released in June, was the most-streamed track in 2019.

"Bad Guy" by Eilish was the second most popular song this year.

The lists have been released as part of Spotify’s 2019 Wrapped, which highlights top performers of the year and decade. The results are based on more than 248 million users’ listening habits around the world.

Most-Streamed Artists



Post Malone



Billie Eilish



Ariana Grande



Ed Sheeran



Bad Bunny



Most-Streamed Female Artists



Billie Eilish



Ariana Grande



Taylor Swift



Camila Cabello



Halsey



Most-Streamed Male Artists



Post Malone



Ed Sheeran



Bad Bunny



Khalid



J Balvin



Most-Streamed Tracks



“Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes



“bad guy” – Billie Eilish



“Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee



“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande



“Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus



Most-Streamed Albums



WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish



Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone



thank u, next – Ariana Grande



No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran



Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes



Most-Streamed Podcasts



The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal



My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark



Gemischtes Hack



Fest & Flauschig



The Misfits Podcast



Most-Streamed Spotify Original Podcasts



The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal



Gemischtes Hack



Fest & Flauschig



Serial Killers



Herrengedeck – Der Podcast



“A Decade Wrapped” Spotify’s Top Lists 2010–2019



Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)



Drake



Ed Sheeran



Post Malone



Ariana Grande



Eminem



Most-Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)



Ariana Grande



Rihanna



Taylor Swift



Sia



Beyoncé



Most-Streamed Male Artists of the Decade (Global)



Drake



Ed Sheeran



Post Malone



Eminem



The Weeknd



Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)



“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran



“One Dance” – Drake, Kyla, WizKid



“rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” – 21 Savage, Post Malone



“Closer” – Halsey, The Chainsmokers



“Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran



