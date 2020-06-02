Splash parks stayed busy as parks officially reopened

Yesterday marked the first day for playgrounds and splash parks to reopen in Omaha.

Sarah Sanchez and her family didn't waste any time getting to the park. Sanchez, unfortunately, lost her job during the shutdown. So she took up a new job at home.

"So I've turned into a full-time teacher of three. Lots of teaching, and reading, and doing stuff outside to try to keep busy," said Sanchez.

She says the last 2 to 3 months have been hard on her kids while not having as many options for entertainment.

"So good. It's so good, and beautiful weather. You couldn't ask for a more beautiful day," said Sanchez.

Of course, at the top of mind, is safety as attractions continue to reopen. Sanchez says she trusts officials.

"I mean, I think they lifted everything as soon as they were supposed to. We’re still going to practice everything. The kids understand because they've learned just like we have. It's all new to us all and it's going to be a new summer," said Sanchez.

And they're glad it'll be a new summer with options to play outside.

The city of Omaha says all of its parks have reopened. There are a few SID parks that remain closed.

