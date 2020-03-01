Spirits remain high in Nebraska Medicine's quarantine unit as few are finalized for release

Departure from quarantine is being finalized for a few of the 15 Americans in Omaha from the Diamond Princess Cruise.

They were treated to a steak dinner Saturday night courtesy of Omaha Steaks and continue to do well, according to a release from Nebraska Medicine.

The guests have also been equipped with coping mechanisms and discussions of resilience after they've been released.

The U.S. has recorded its first death from the disease and the total of the infected has reached 72. Two possible cases have also been identified in a nursing home in Washington State.