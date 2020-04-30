Spirit AeroSystems offers more voluntary layoffs

WICHITA, Kan. - Spirit AeroSystems is offering more voluntary layoffs to its employees in response to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent to employees Wednesday, the company said it is offering the layoffs to all union-covered technical and professional employees.

The Wichita Eagle reported it wasn't immediately clear how many jobs the company will cut.

The final day of work for those taking the layoffs will be no later than May 14.

The latest layoffs come after Boeing said Wednesday that it would reduce its workforce by 10% because of a drop in production rates.