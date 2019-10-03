Speed limit to change on portion of Interstate 80 in Lincoln

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that as of October 4, the speed limit on Lincoln Interstate-80 from the 27th Street exit to the 56th Street exit will increase from 65 mph to 75 mph.

Reduce speed signs will be removed and temporary speed limit signs will be placed in the morning. At noon, the speed limit will switch over, according to a release from NDOT.

The change comes after NDOT evaluated driver safety and efficiency. NDOT reminds travelers to buckle up and pay attention to the new signs.

