Speed bump denial upsets neighbors

Some neighbors in Omaha are concerned about kids in their area. They want speed bumps. Even though they followed all the rules, the city said no.

With no sidewalks, Andrew Gillen has to walk in a residential street he says is busier than most.

"People think it's a quick little artery to get through." says Andrew.

He's talking about Cuming St. from 83rd to 85th St. Neighbors say it is used as a shortcut past nearby congested streets and some drivers are in too much of a hurry.

We took a radar gun out to see how fast cars were going along the street.

In thirty minutes during rush hour, a dozen cars drove through with about half going over the posted 25 mph speed limit by about 5 to 8 mph.

Jim Larsen started a petition to have the city build speed bumps and nearly all the residents on his street signed it.

"It shows to the city that people are concerned and they care about this they want something done to slow this down." says Larsen.

The city received the petition but denied the request.

Omaha City Engineer Todd Pfitzer explains, "We can't do those on every street in Omaha, there isn't resources to put them in and they require maintenance."

City counters measured 450 cars a day on Cuming and the city requires 1,000 to warrant speed bumps.

Jim had to break the news to his neighbors.

"I think the city is wrong. It's not the volume of the cars, it's the speed of the cars."

The city had an answer for that too. The average speed they measured was 23 mph and for drivers that went over the average was 29 mph. It was not high enough for the speed bumps.

"The study has a purpose and that's to define whether the criteria or threshold are met and if they're not then speed bumps won't go in." says Pfitzer.

Despite city rules, Jim and his neighbors say speed bumps won't cross the line when it comes to protecting neighborhood kids.