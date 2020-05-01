Specialist clarifies differences between allergies, COVID-19

We are in the heart of the tree allergy season. With some people developing severe symptoms, it may be hard to tell if it's just allergies or if it could be coronavirus.

Dr. Linda Ford is an allergist at the Asthma and Allergy Center in Bellevue. She tells us the weather has not been kind to those who suffer from seasonal allergies.

Dr. Linda Ford said, "Typically, we have sequential pollination of the trees. This year they're all pollinating at the same time."

A look under the microscope reveals all the different types of tree pollen in the air.

You can blame the late cold and snow for that. Dr. Ford says it's making for a rough season so far.

Dr. Ford said, "You're feeling it. You're feeling the nasal congestion, and drainage, and itchy, watery eyes, and nose."

And because symptoms have come on so strong, coupled with the coronavirus, she's getting a lot of the same question.

Luckily, coronavirus and allergies share only a few symptoms, and they're easy to identify.

"If you have nasal congestion it probably is not COVID because that's a very small percentage of the people who have that infection and have nasal congestion. If you have eye symptoms with it, it probably isn't COVID. Those are two symptoms you can count on that are probably allergic rhinitis," said Ford.

Another symptom that can confuse people is a sore throat. Dr. Ford says this is also pretty simple.

"If you have something involving the throat and it's painful, it probably isn't allergies," said Ford.

She says if someone who suffers from seasonal allergies starts to experience an unusual symptom they should see a doctor be on the safe side.

Dr. Ford says grass pollen counts will be on the rise soon. So if you're prone to allergies... Don't let your guard down just yet.

