Special needs school bus delayed several times since start of academic year

School bus delays in the metro have parents upset once again, just three weeks into the new school year. Parents say it's been happening several times each week — and they want answers.

Renee Smith said it's particularly frustrating for her since her 3-year-old son, Caden, was recently diagnosed with autism and started pre-school three weeks ago.

"His autism diagnosis is verily new so any interventions we can get right away would be extremely helpful to us," she said.

"He only goes to school for three hours a day, so when he's picked up an hour or two late each day, that affects his learning time at school," Smith said.

Smith said the bus has been late three to four times a week, causing her special needs son to miss crucial educational time.

"Especially for a child that's autistic — it definitely throws his whole

day off," she said. "We actually rely on the school bus — that was something he was actually excited about."

Smith said she's been getting text message alerts every day saying her son's bus will be late.

"They've been about an hour (or) two hours late each day," she said.

This is not the first time Omaha Public Schools has had issues with buses not being on time.

In January, special needs buses were delayed for hours over several months. Buses scheduled for pick up at 7 a.m. didn't show up till 10 a.m.

At that time, the school district response was: "We have a limited number of back-up drivers available to cover routes."

There were also issues during the previous school year as well, which eventually resulted in a $1 million fine for the bus contractor.

Smith said the district's explanation to her echoed the statement issued last year.

"I was told that it's due to staffing shortages, and that they would

be looking into it," Smith said.

It's a headache Smith said she just wants to see it resolved.

"We put a lot of trust and faith into OPS school district to make sure

to make our students are going there on time," she said.

—

NOTE: 6 News reached out to OPS several times whlie reporting this story, but have not yet received a response.