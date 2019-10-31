Special needs family finds ways to make Halloween more inclusive

For some families, Halloween isn’t as simple as picking out a costume from the store and walking door to door.

TV6 General Manager Sue Ramsett opens up about switching up holiday traditions after her son was diagnosed with autism and ADHD. (KWQC)

KWQC General Manager Sue Ramsett opened up about her family’s struggle to make Halloween more inclusive for her son, Arthur.

Arthur was diagnosed with autism and ADHD right before he turned 3-years-old.

Ramsett described how her holiday family traditions changed after Arthur was diagnosed.

“I think many of us struggle around the holidays trying to adapt our traditions to fit in with things our families have done for generations,” Ramsett said.

She said this was one of the biggest challenges when her son Arthur was little.

“Around 3 or 4 we would try to do the cute little costumes,” she said. “Due to sensory issues he hated that scratchy fabric and he didn’t want to wear the masks.”

So she got creative and started a whole new tradition.

It all started when Arthur wanted to dress up for his kindergarten class.

“He wanted to be Sully from Monsters Inc.,” Ramsett said. “We took a sweatshirt which he was very comfortable and decorated the sweatshirt. It was real basic. We used some paint for fabric and added a tail. He ended up loving it and wore it all day long in class. So that was kind of our aha moment.”

And for years this became her family’s new holiday tradition.

“When you have a child with autism you’re always trying to find a way to connect with them and build on their strengths,” she said. “For us this was a breakthrough in so many ways. He would put on a costume and light up. He would want to act out scenes in his movies and talk about tigers and lions.”

Ramsett said Arthur would decide what the whole family would wear and she would get creative.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I think we got really good at it.”

But there was another Halloween tradition Ramsett had to switch up: Trick-or-treating at neighbors' houses.

“We worked with them ahead of time,” she said. “We told them he doesn’t have the best verbal skills. He might not say trick or treat. He might not say thank you. He might reach in and grab a whole bunch of candy. Or he might not be interested in the candy at all. But whatever it is, can you just play along and go with it? And of course they were wonderful.”

She said her neighbor friends ended up being more welcoming than she thought.

“He said trick-or-treat and they opened the door and he walked right in and sat on the couch and just hung out for a while. Of course, they were OK with that," Ramsett said.

She said it’s best to start with families you know will accept your family.

“As he got older we got a little braver and went around the neighborhood,” she said. “I think at that point people knew our family. People were very kind and accepting.”

“While there might be some houses out there that might scratch their head and not be as welcoming, when a child with a disability comes to the door, it is my deepest hope that that’s changing," she said.

She hopes to raise awareness about how the community can support families with special needs.

This is advice she gave about what you can say to welcome those families:

“Hey I don’t know what your plans are but if you’d like to come to our house we’d love to have you. What can we do to make this holiday special for your child? How can we accommodate you? If more families in the neighborhood could be like that it would sure make holidays easier on families like ours."

And this is her advice for families with special needs celebrating the holidays:

“Don’t be afraid to start your own traditions. I think a lot of us feel pressure to do things the way they’ve always been done and that may or may not work for our kids. The key is to find a way to share the holiday with your kids, to create a family tradition, and to create those bonds and have fun together. It may not look like everyone else’s holiday but it doesn’t mean it’s not wonderful.”

Arthur is now 14-years-old and decided this year he is not going to trick-or-treat anymore.

However, Ramsett said even if he changes his mind and wants to trick-or-treat again she will fully support him.

Families with kids who have autism aren’t the only ones who might embrace new traditions.

There are many kids who have dietary restrictions and can’t eat every candy neighbors hand out.

Ramsett said families can embrace a new tradition like making fun, creative treats at home with their kids.

Copyright 2019 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.