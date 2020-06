The special prosecutor in the grand jury investigation into the shooting of James Scurlock has released a public tip line to gather information regarding the shooting.

Frederick D. Franklin is looking for audio and video depicting the actions of Scurlock, Jake Gardner, or anyone thought to be associated with them on the night of May 30.

Email tips can be sent to grandjurytips@dc4dc.com; voice messages can be left at 402-546-1884.