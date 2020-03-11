Special Olympics Iowa cancels tournament due to COVID-19

The mid-winter tournament for the Special Olympics Iowa to be held in Iowa City has been canceled over concerns of the coronavirus, the organization said in a press release Wednesday.

“The health and safety of the Special Olympics Iowa community, including our athletes, volunteers, and employees, are our top priority,” John Kliegl, Special Olympics Iowa president and CEO stated.

The games were scheduled for March 13 and 14.

As cases have been confirmed in Iowa, the organization no longer believed they could hold the tournament while providing a safe environment, they stated, regardless of precautions taken.

The population served by the organization includes those with a heightened risk due to compromised immune systems and other factors.

Special Olympics Iowa is considering each upcoming event if steps must be taken to cancel or postpone them.