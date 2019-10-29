Southwest Omaha eyesore frustrates neighboring homes

A neighborhood in Southwest Omaha is not where you would expect to see a rundown property. Homeowners around it are fed up and the city has condemned the house.

The property is overgrown and backyard neighbor Mike Bailey says the house is vacant but visited by strangers.

“We’ve seen flashlights in there at night and stuff like that so they told me to call the police and they came out. There was nobody there but they did find some empty beer bottles,” said Bailey.

Another neighbor, Paulette Nits said, “It smells like garbage, something is rotten in there.”

Neighbors say an elderly woman moved out more than two years ago.

The elderly woman who is suffering from dementia in a nursing home now. Her daughter-in-law tells 6 news that every time she receives a violation from the city she forwards it to the reverse mortgage vendor for HUD, which she says should have taken possession of the property over a year ago.

Family of the homeowner says they can’t claim ownership of the property because the reverse mortgage is supposed to turn it over to federal housing and urban development after the elderly woman moved.

The daughter-in-law says she’s contacted the HUD vendor by phone and letter many times with no response.

Neighbors say, there are people who want to buy the house in the neighborhood.

Six On Your Side contacted HUD officials in Washington and Kansa City who are now working to find out if and when the government will take possession of the property.

