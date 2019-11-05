Southwest Omaha abandoned home sees desired maintenance

Six on Your Side gets results after an eyesore in a southwest Omaha neighborhood gets a cleanup.

For about two years neighbors have complained about the condition of an abandoned house near 166th and West Center streets. City crews have cleaned up the yard four times and slapped $1,600 in liens on the property.

Tuesday, a private contractor was doing maintenance work in and around the home. He can’t say who hired him but neighbors are glad to see the work done.

The elderly homeowner is in a nursing home and surrendered the house under a federal reverse mortgage program. Last week 6 On Your Side made contact with Housing and Urban Development and HUD promised to respond.

“This is good to see so hopefully they’ll get it cleaned up and either get it sold, we just want it taken care of,” said Patti Eskew, a neighbor.

“It helps with the value of our homes also and we don’t have to look at it anymore so it will be nice to see it done, said another neighbor, Paulette Nitz.

When an elderly homeowner with a reverse mortgage dies or moves out, HUD starts the process of restoring the property to eventually put on the market.