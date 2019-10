Lincoln Police said a house was shot near 7th and C Streets late Tuesday night. According to police, no one was injured.

Lincoln Police said a house was shot near 7th and C Streets late Tuesday night.

Police received a report of gunshots in the area around 11:30 p.m.

Officers found at least one bullet hit the house. No casings were found in the area.

Police said they have an idea of potential suspect(s) but the shooting is still under investigation.