Southeast Iowa community divided over Nativity scene on courthouse lawn

An atheist leader says his organization will fight to add displays of its own if a Nativity scene is returned to a courthouse lawn in southern Iowa.

The Daily Iowegian reports that the Nativity scene was moved Monday from the Appanoose County Courthouse lawn in Centerville. Some residents had complained that a religious display should not be placed on government property. Justin Scott is state director for the American

Atheists organization. He says the group will demand equal access if officials return the scene to the courthouse.

The Centerville City Council is scheduled to discuss the issue Monday.