South-central Nebraska man arraigned in child sex abuse case

A 55-year-old south-central Nebraska man has made his first court appearance on several child sex abuse charges.

The Kearney Hub reports that William Quinn, of Oxford, was in Furnas County Court on Wednesday to face felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault, child abuse, and sex trafficking of a minor. He also faces a misdemeanor count of debauching a minor.

A judge has sealed court documents from public view that outline the details of what led to Quinn's arrest.

Quinn is being held without bond. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 7.