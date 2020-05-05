South Omaha's postponed Cinco de Mayo celebration impacts businesses

This is year is the 100th anniversary of the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Omaha. Each year thousands make their way to South Omaha for a weekend of music food and entertainment, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic is spoiling the party.

This might be the only Cinco de Mayo celebration at the GI forum this year, the dining room is closed, its take out only here and because of the coronavirus outbreak, the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration is in jeopardy.

This year is special the 100th celebration of Cinco de Mayo here in Omaha, the party was scheduled to take place this weekend and a lot of people were invited.

“We get about a quarter of a million people in three days from about six states its huge, it's huge,” said Marcos Mora, the Omaha Cinco de Mayo Coordination. “At this point, we still don’t know but we’re scheduled for July, if July looks like it’s not going to work then we’ll move it to September. But again it really depends on what the city says if we can reach that where we can really do that reach those levels.”

The celebration brings a lot of families and friends together. The GI forum always plays a major role in the celebration.

“We have the opportunity to be a part of the parade, we’re part of anything we can do to help the community and it’s just a great time so without being with our families and friends it does hurt and it’s sad for us to not be a part of that right now,” said Jessica Rangel, with the GI Forum.

Right now there’s still hope that the celebration will take place, but everyone is realistic.

“Sometimes they say we might not be till next year. If that what happens, that’s what happens,” said Rangel. “But I think the most important thing right now is to stay safe.”

Omaha’s celebration is now scheduled for July 10 through the 12. Cinco de Mayo Omaha is a nonprofit organization that promotes culture, education, and the South Omaha community.