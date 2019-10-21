South Omaha to see revitalization

Organizers of a South Omaha redevelopment plan are collecting public input to help map the path to one neighborhood's new future.

South Omaha revitalization plan

Revitalizing South Omaha is a discussion that has been happening for a long time but that discussion is happening in the open now.

South Side Redevelopment Corporation is working to make the south side a mixed-income community. Organizers tell 6 News that this set-up gives low-income community members the opportunity to rise through the ranks.

There’s a big focus on education and making this a place where younger community members can invest.