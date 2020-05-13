South Omaha testing site will set up Thursday

A drive-up COVID-19 testing site will be setup Thursday, May 14 in South Omaha and will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard, a source with knowledge of the plans told 6 News Wednesday.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

The site will be located in the east parking lot of the Metropolitan Community College South Omaha Campus near 30th and Q Streets.

Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The National Guard will administer 125 tests each day and will operate until supplies are depleted.

The Nebraska State Patrol will be onsite to direct traffic. The testing will be held rain or shine.