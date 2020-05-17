South Omaha testing site runs out of tests after giant drive-thru turnout

With the Hispanic community taking a hit from the rising number of coronavirus cases a drive-thru testing site was set up at One World Health.

The demand for testing far outpaced the tests available.

The plan at this drive-thru clinic in South Omaha was to run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. They only have 300 tests available and with mass numbers of people showing up to be tested - it had to be cut short.

"This morning our plan was to start at 10 o'clock. We probably had a couple of hundred vehicles lined up by about 9:45. So we were actually able to get started a little bit early,” said Major Joseph Eggen with the Nebraska National Guard.

Within the first hour of the testing site at One World Community Health Center opening, over 100 tests were administered. Shortly after that - we got word there were already 300 cars lined up. Anyone past that point would have to come back for a test another day.

"There's been a tremendous turnout. I thought that might be the case because we know the community has been needing the testing. One World has kind of been on overflow because of the demand for testing,” said Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department.

The Nebraska National Guard is administering the tests. Omaha Police and State Patrol are helping to direct traffic. When cars pull up at this site, the people inside will provide their name, date of birth, and contact information.

"Once they pull up to the actual swabbing area, individuals are instructed to blow their nose. And then the swab, it kind of looks like a long Q-tip. It goes in through the nose and then comes back out. They place it in a vile and then it gets sent to the lab for testing,” said Eggen.

The Nebraska Public Health lab should have results in 24 to 48 hours. Then people who have been tested should get a call with their results.

"Testing is vitally important. That's how we'll hopefully be able to get control of the covid-19 outbreak,” said Rooney.

The plan is throughout the week to have more of these drive-thru tests throughout South Omaha. Another round of testing is scheduled for Monday at the same location from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

