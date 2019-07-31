South Omaha shooting investigation continues

A 29-year-old woman was shot while getting ready for work Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with "a non-life-threatening injury," the release states.

The report states that officers responded to a report of "shots fired" at 6:19 a.m. at an apartment complex on South 28th Street, between Drexel and Harrison.

The woman told officers that she heard a "pop" sound outside her apartment, then realized she had been shot, the report states.

6 News was able to see several bullet holes in and around windows of the first and second floors of the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip on crimestoppers.org.