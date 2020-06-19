South Omaha sees COVID-19 positives decline; officials warn rate still high

Some good news in the fight against COVID-19. South Omaha is seeing a drop in positive test results, but officials warn people need to stay vigilant.

After weeks of roughly half of all COVID-19 tests coming back positive,

One World Community Health Centers is seeing a shift in the positive rates.

“Still, it’s a high rate, but I think overall this week it will come out between 35 and 38 percent positive,” said One World Community Health Centers, CEO Andrea Skolkin. “That’s a dramatic difference from what we were seeing before.”

She told 6 News it’s too early to determine whether the lower positive rate will stick.

“We’re just one week into seeing what’s going on. Next week’s another week and if continues next week I’d say we’re seeing more of a trend," said Skolkin, noting testing remains key to quelling the spread of the coronavirus.

“There is a new test site at 50th & G,” said Skolkin, urging those with symptoms or at high risk to get tested. “It opened up to the public just yesterday, which was Thursday and is open to anyone.”

Skolkin is reminding people it’s also important to stay on top of the preventative measures

“The mask is one of the most important things we can do to protect other people and then keeping your distance,” said Skolkin. “Along with good hand hygiene, make sure you’re washing your hands with soap and water.”

Important advice as more and more people start gathering together amid the pandemic.

“We still have the Fourth of July coming,” said Skolkin. “And we’ll have to see what happens after the holiday with people again gathered in groups.”

The COVID-19 test site at 50th & G Streets is open seven days a week. Hours are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The test site will be closed for the Fourth of July.

Testing is on a first-come-first-serve basis. You can register online or on site.