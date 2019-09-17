South Omaha Metro campus to begin phase 2 of expansion

Metropolitan Community College is announcing the expansion of its South Omaha Campus Wednesday.

A ceremony for the new $32 million Automotive Training Center will be held at the campus’s west parking lot at 3 p.m. The event will kick off the second phase of the campus redevelopment project.

According to a release, the first phase is currently underway and includes a Veterans Center and a new Center for Advanced Manufacturing, all expected to open fall 2020.

“The automotive Training Center and Center for Advanced Manufacturing were created with Omaha area economic needs in mind, giving students high-demand job opportunities in the manufacturing and automotive industries,” said Randy Schmailzl, MCC president. “Our goal is always to meet regional workforce needs while providing smooth career paths for our students.”

According to the release, the new facility will combine two programs currently located in separate buildings and include 30 automotive bays, giving students more workspaces. This includes an area dedicated to a new Toyota T-TEN master mechanic training program.

The additions are also expected to be sustainable green buildings, according to the release.

