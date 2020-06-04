South Dakota couple accused of drugging children, shocking them with cattle prod

Authorities say a South Dakota couple is facing charges for giving drugs to children and using cattle prods on them over several years.

Lance Long and Chrystal Long face 14 charges, including aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Phillips said the four children had been abused at a home on N. 10th Avenue in northern Sioux Falls over a course of several years. They included three boys, ages 11, 13, and 17, and a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip on May 13 about suspected abuse. Investigators say the couple used a cattle prod to get the children to obey commands and to punish them when they did not listen. They also gave them methamphetamine and marijuana.

Phillips said the couple was arrested after fleeing to Oklahoma. Other charges may be possible in the future.

